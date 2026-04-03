University of Montana president finalist announced

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) The finalist candidate for the University of Montana president job is Jeremiah Shinn, interim president of Boise State University, UM and the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education announced Friday.

Shinn will be on campus in Missoula on Monday and Tuesday, April 6 and 7.

A news release said Shinn will participate in a series of meetings, including an open forum and community reception during his visit.

“The search for UM’s next president has been robust, with a high volume of strong applicants,” said Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian in a statement. “We are excited to reach this stage of the search, and we encourage faculty, staff, students and the community to participate in this on-campus visit.”

The search took place after eight-year UM President Seth Bodnar announced his resignation earlier this year for a new role in public service and subsequently filed to run for U.S. Senate as an independent.

The Commissioner’s Office ran an expedited search, and Shinn emerged as the finalist out of more than 60 applicants.

During his visit, Shinn will meet with UM’s leadership team, faculty, staff and the Associated Students of UM, as well as other campus groups and organizations, the news release said.

The public is invited on Monday, April 6, to the third floor of the University Center at 3:30 p.m. for a public forum and a community reception at 5 p.m.