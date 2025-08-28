Utah seeks increase in fires, drowning, crashes on public land

Kyle Dunphey

(Utah News Dispatch) Whether it’s human-caused wildfires, boating and swimming deaths, or off-road vehicle crashes, Utah has seen an increase in preventable accidents this summer.

Now, with Labor Day weekend approaching, officials are expecting the state’s public land, water and other recreation hotspots to be crowded, and are urging residents to take a few simple steps to prevent tragedy.

That includes:

Wearing safety equipment. Whether it’s a life jacket, helmet or harness, always be prepared with the right gear.

Plan for weather. Utah is seeing some wild weather fluctuations right now, with unpredictable rain, thunderstorms and temperatures ranging from summer heat to unseasonable cold. Check the forecast and try to avoid slot canyons or exposed, alpine ridges.

Don’t operate any kind of vehicle or boat while impaired. Officials have seen a lot of accidents stemming from drug or alcohol use lately.

Use fire sense. Be aware of the current statewide fire restrictions, leave your campfire only when it’s cold and be cautious about target shooting.

This summer there have been at least 10 drownings on Utah’s lakes, rivers and reservoirs — two were people on personal watercraft like Jet Skis or Sea-Doos, four were on canoes or stand-up paddleboards, and four were swimming-related.

“Nine out of these 10 drownings could have simply been prevented by wearing a life jacket. That’s a decision where you don’t get a second chance,” said Chase Pili, a captain with the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Law Enforcement.

On Utah’s trails, officials say there have been at least 22 crashes involving off-highway vehicles, or OHVs. At least seven of those resulted in life-threatening injuries, while five were drug or alcohol related.

“The typical injuries we see out on our trails are head and limb injuries that can definitely be life threatening,” Pili said.

And, at least 67% of Utah’s wildfires this summer have been human-caused, a much higher figure than years past.

Utah is already having an above-average fire season, fueled by a poor snowpack, prolonged drought and weak summer monsoons. That, combined with careless behavior on public land and roadways, has resulted in an expensive and potentially record-breaking year for human-caused fire starts.

Roadside starts — whether it’s dragging trailer chains, sparks from malfunctioning parts, or machinery or vehicle fires — are responsible for most human-caused fires.

“We’ve also seen an uptick in abandoned campfires across Utah in recent weeks. So we need to remember campfires should always be cold to the touch before you leave,” said Kayli Guild, a prevention and communications coordinator with the Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Land.

The recent widespread moisture across Utah has been great, but Guild said the state is still in extreme drought. Just because there’s been rain doesn’t mean you can let your guard down while recreating.

“The weather that we are anticipating coming through the area, it’s honestly going to be a drop in the bucket compared to where we need to be,” Guild said. “The monsoons are a huge help, but once the monsoonal moisture comes, lightning comes with it. We’re probably going to see an uptick in (fire) starts over this weekend.”