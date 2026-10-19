Utahns say their quality of life is at a 15-year low

Katie McKellar

(Utah News Dispatch) Utahns’ perception of their quality of life is the lowest it’s been in 15 years, according to a new report.

The report issued last week by the nonpartisan research nonprofit, the Utah Foundation, says Utah’s quality of life index measured an “all-time low” of 63 out of 100 based on a statewide survey that measures 20 factors of Utahns’ experience in their communities.

“This is the lowest point since the survey began in 2011,” the report says.

Shawn Teigen, president of the Utah Foundation, said in a prepared statement that the quality of life index was created 15 years ago “as a way to gauge when Utah’s livability has gotten a bit off track.”

“Utah is amazing, but we’ve seen a decade of decline in our quality of life,” Teigen said. “To turn that around, we’ll need to maintain the support we provide to our neighbors, improve Utahns’ ability to earn enough to pay for their needs and ensure that Utahns have opportunities for good jobs. By focusing on these, Utahns will enjoy future improvements, together.”

All but two quality of life factors have declined in Utah since 2013, the report says. Concerns about housing unaffordability and cost of living were the highest contributors to the decline, while opportunities for good jobs was the only factor that dipped significantly from 2022 to 2026.

“Housing affordability, cost of living, and opportunities for good jobs sit among the poorest-performing factors in the 2026 results, along with traffic, public transit, and air and water quality,” the report says. “When asked what would most improve the quality of life in their communities, Utahns mentioned each of these issues and the need to manage growth at a higher rate than other factors.”

At the same time, surveyed Utahns had higher ratings for other aspects in their communities, including religious activities, natural surroundings and parks and recreation. They also rated community support as the “most important factor in determining Utahns’ overall quality-of-life rating.” most powerful economic advantages Utah has.”

“Through Utah Rising, our business-led initiative to keep Utah the top-performing economy in the nation, we set a goal to protect and improve livability for individuals, families and communities across our state,” Eccles said. “This index provides the tool to measure our progress and help Utah thrive.”