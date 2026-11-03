Utah activates emergency electronic voting amid floods

Alixel Cabrera

(Utah News Dispatch) Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has issued an emergency declaration to accommodate San Juan County voters after severe flooding events over the past several days overwhelmed the rural area in which distances are long and travel has become hazardous.

Henderson, Utah’s chief election officer, signed the emergency declaration Monday evening, directing the San Juan County clerk to allow affected voters to receive and return their ballots electronically — in addition to the available traditional voting methods.

Voters in the affected areas who cannot reasonably travel to an in-person polling location or drop box will receive an email on Election Day morning if they have an email address in their voter record. Those who have not voted yet and don’t receive an email Tuesday morning can call the county clerk before 5 p.m. to request the accommodation.

“We want every eligible voter in San Juan County to be able to cast a ballot if they have not done so already,” Henderson said in a news release. “We are grateful for the local election officials and poll workers. They will still be on hand at all previously scheduled in-person polling locations through 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.”

Voters who wish to request the electronic ballot should do so early in the day, since “requests received after 5:00 p.m. will not be accepted, and all electronic ballots must be submitted no later than 8:00 p.m. on November 3, 2026,” the release says.

The declaration cites a county-wide flood alert issued by San Juan County Emergency Management advising residents to exercise extreme caution, avoid flooded roads and low-lying areas, and to remain prepared to take action if needed.

“The vast geographic area of San Juan County including rural communities requires traveling extensive distances between residential areas and polling and ballot drop box locations,” the declaration reads, “and flood damage and emergency conditions have made access to the polling places and/or voting drop boxes extremely difficult or impossible in certain areas in San Juan County, Utah including but not limited to: Aneth, Bluff, Dennehotso, Halchita, Mexican Hat, Mexican Water, Navajo Mountain, Oljeto, and Red Mesa.”

Donations still needed

As a flood watch extends to Monday night, donations for the rural and tribal communities there are still needed. But, amid road closures and other limitations, some instructions are changing.

Most efforts are being organized by organizations like Utah State University Blanding, the Bluff Community Foundation and Navajo Strong.

Leah Swenson, program director at Navajo Strong, said on Monday morning that the organization is working with USU and Blanding to deliver items that were donated last week.

“But we’re still getting donations, monetary donations. We’re planning on taking some down, hopefully soon, again, because I know it’s supposed to rain again tomorrow,” Swenson said on Monday.

Henderson visited the area with other top state officials last week and met with local leaders and residents to coordinate short and long term relief efforts, she said on social media.

“These communities have faced devastating home, property, and business losses. Their needs are significant and we are all pulling together to help,” Henderson said at the time. “As a result of our visits today, state agencies have mobilized manpower, water pumps, and UDOT trucks to build a gravel road to access families stranded by the breach of the San Juan River.”

After a “rough night” in San Juan County, Henderson returned to the area on Monday “to ensure adequate resources are in place for the election tomorrow,” she said in another social media post.

“Roads flooded, a bridge washed out, a town evacuated — all on the back of last week’s flooding,” Henderson wrote, asking for prayers for the region.

Homes and businesses were damaged after water inundated Bluff Monday morning, including the Bluff Community Foundation’s headquarters, the organization said in a news release. The center “served as a collection point and storage for thousands of donated items for area flood relief.”

“More importantly,” the release says, “those in our community were greatly impacted, and we stand ready to continue assisting families and businesses in Bluff.”

Big USU donation drive

Utah State University is hosting a donation drive at its Career and Technical Education building in Blanding, located at 860 S. Main Street, every weekday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Nov. 6.

Suggested donations include non-perishable food items, unopened baby formula, cases of water and electrolyte drinks, as well as personal hygiene, clothing and bedding items and cleaning supplies — including N95 masks, which will be used for clean-up efforts.

Because there are limited volunteers sorting through and washing used clothing and bedding, organizers are asking the community to prioritize donations of new items and other necessities on the university’s list of suggestions.

“So used clothing, blankets, even if they’re slightly used, I would just hold off. I know they are looking for new stuff at the moment,” Swensen, of Navajo Strong, said. “I mean, I know the community wants to help out. It’s just one of those things where they are getting way more items than they should be getting, and they have to go through them.”

Other items needed by the community include batteries, flashlights, phone chargers and freezer bags. The USU drive is not accepting cash donations, pet and school supplies or medications.

Navajo Strong is putting a hold on its drop-off donation efforts in West Valley City while its volunteers travel to the flood site. But it is still accepting monetary donations on the organization’s Venmo, @NavajoStrong-1. Questions about donations can be directed to Swensen via email at Leah@navajostrong.org.

Bluff Community Foundation has a monetary donation platform on its website that accepts different types of cards and other payment options for the relief efforts.

According to a San Juan County update posted Monday, damage assessments are still underway, as there are road closures and limited access to some affected areas.

“We recognize that flooding has affected multiple communities throughout the county, and additional information about relief efforts and opportunities to assist may become available as needs are identified,” the county wrote on social media.