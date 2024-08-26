Jeniffer Solis

(Nevada Current) In an effort to outmaneuver copper wire thieves, Clark County has launched a pilot project in east Las Vegas to replace traditional copper-rich streetlights with solar power.

Over the last two years, about 1 million feet of valuable copper wiring has been stolen from Clark County streetlights, leaving neighborhoods dark and costing the public more than $1.5 million in repairs, according to county officials. Clark County is now turning to solar streetlights as a solution.

Clark County’s Public Works Department will install 12 new solar-powered streetlights just east of Fremont Street, as part of the pilot program this week to test whether solar-powered streetlights can be used in place of traditional streetlights electrified via copper wiring.

“This and the surrounding areas are hard hit by wire theft,” said Jimmy Benoit, the manager of the traffic division at Clark County Public Works. “We figured, if any place was going to be a good test bed, this would be it.”

There are currently about 300 locations where copper wire theft has damaged streetlights in Clark County that still need repairs, according to county officials.

A shortage of electricians working for the city has also created a backlog of requests for streetlight repairs, raising concerns about public safety on darkened streets. County officials say only about a third of the nearly 1 million feet of copper wiring stolen from city streetlights has been replaced since 2022.

“It’s a problem,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, whose District E includes the neighborhood off St. Louis Avenue and Palm Street where the new lights are being installed.

“There’s neighborhoods that have been complaining for years, and we just don’t have the ability to fix their lights,” he continued. “Just getting the crews together to do it is incredibly slow. Then, you know, sometimes the wires are taken back out the next day.”

While not immune to vandalism, solar-powered lights could prove more resilient. Solar outdoor lighting does not have any wires to connect it to a power grid, making solar-powered streetlight fixtures completely self-contained. Wider use of solar-powered streetlights could also reduce the need for slow, costly repairs of traditional copper wire streetlights.

The solar-powered streetlights have three days’ worth of reserve capacity for inclement weather. County officials said each solar-powered streetlight costs about $3,000 to $5,000 per light, and are funded using the Public Works Department’s maintenance budget. Officials say the high cost of the lights will be offset over time by lower energy bills and repair costs.

As solar power becomes more widespread, efficient, and affordable, several cities, including Phoenix and Los Angeles, have moved to tackle copper wire theft by switching to solar-powered streetlights.

The pilot program in Clark County will last for several months, with the potential for wider implementation if successful, said Segerblom.

While the pilot program is not expected to save significant energy, it could create a significant dent if widely implemented. Clark County has around 60,000-70,000 street lights, varying from 100 to 250 watts, with newer LED street lights varying from 60 to 163 watts.

The county has previously installed some solar-powered streetlights in outlying areas near Bunkerville and Searchlight where limited power is available, with success. But this is the first time Clark County is installing solar-powered lights in the Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who spoke at the pilot program groundbreaking on Thursday, said the county and other local jurisdictions are working on an ordinance that would make it harder to sell and buy stolen copper, which has a high recycle value.

“We’re working to enhance enforcement, strengthen laws, and innovate. Alternatives to copper wired fixtures, such as solar powered streetlights, are another example of how we’re getting ahead of this costly crime,” said Naft.

County officials said copper wire theft is a widespread problem throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The county encourages the public to report suspected theft and streetlight outages online through the county’s website with a detailed description, including the number of street lights out of service, and if all the lights are out or operating sporadically.