Las Vegans go all in on sports betting

Jacob Walters

LAS VEGAS (CN) — For 50 years, Gretchen Berger has been deeply devoted to the Detroit Lions. Growing up in Michigan, she used to root for the football team with her family.

Since moving to Las Vegas in 2006, Berger has also become an avid sports bettor, using bookie company William Hill to place her bets.

"I never bet on sports before I moved to Las Vegas,” Berger said — but William Hill’s phone app offered the ultimate fan experience. She listed off some of its perks: "I can deposit money, bet on all sports, mix different sports games to create a parlay, bet in-game and withdraw all my money on my phone instantly.”

Berger's sports-betting hobby is part of a growing trend across the country. Companies like DraftKings and FanDuel have revolutionized the scene in recent years, with easy-to-use phone apps and daily-bet options. After making an account on one of these apps, users can place bets on daily performances from players. There's also traditional betting options for regular bettors.

These apps haven't taken off in the same way in Las Vegas, where ironically, state law requires a full gaming license for companies to take these types of bets. But in a city that runs on gambling, the changes to the industry are nonetheless getting noticed.

Apps like DraftKings have “allowed sports betting to grow at such a mainstream level," betting analyst Brett Lawson said in an interview. "We're seeing the results across the country."

Since 2021, Lawson has hosted the betting show "Student of the Game" on Go Live Vegas, a local podcast network. He’s also worked for the Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a sports betting radio network and streaming television channel based in Las Vegas.

Lawson cut his teeth as a sports bettor in Las Vegas, where the sports fans have bet on games at sports books long before the advent of mobile apps. That tradition still holds firm in the city: Sports fans can walk into a sportsbook, place their bets, sit back, and watch the action unfold.

“It’s a part of Las Vegas culture,” said Lawson. “Vegas is becoming a hub for live sporting events, but it’s always been the hub for sports gambling. If you ask any local Las Vegan, they’ll tell you it’s as if [the] Super Bowl’s in town every year, with the attention it brings to the sports books.”

From experience, Lawson has learned how hard it is to regularly beat the line — that is, the number set by sportsbooks to represent the expected outcome. He’s seen his share of wins and losses since he was a child, when his family first introduced him to sports betting. "Various family members had a pool going,” Lawson said, recalling those early experiences. “We picked every NFL game of the week against the spread to see who had the best record by season's end."

Sports betting is a massive business in Sin City and across Nevada. According to one betting website, the Silver State has collected more than $20 billion in legal sports bets since 2018.

During the 2024 Super Bowl, the company took in more than 14 million bets worth $307 million from 2.5 million active users from the app, according to ESPN. That dwarves Nevada sportsbooks, which saw a record $185.6 million worth of bets during the Super Bowl. That amount bested the previous high set in the 2022 contest by almost $6 million. This year will be no different, with Americans betting a record $1.39 billion on Super Bowl LIX, according to Marketwatch.

"Betting on the Super Bowl is one of the best days to bet on," said Cameron Gitchen, an avid sports fan from Las Vegas.

Gitchen, a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, didn’t bet on the Super Bowl last year.

That was for the best. The 49ers made the game but ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22. “I don't like betting with my heart," he said.

But a record 68 million sports fans did place bets on that game, according to the American Gaming Association — a 35% increase over Super Bowl 2023’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

In Quarter 3 of 2024, DraftKings reported revenue growth of 39%, for a total of $1.095 billion. Much of that revenue likely came from an untapped market: Without a platform like DraftKings, in other words, amateur bettors might have entered informal pools with friends or just not bet at all.

Still, as hype heats up and more states legalize sports betting, these apps could take a bite out of an important revenue stream for Nevada. So too could efforts to legalize gambling in other states. The sports-betting site LegalSportsReport, for example, reports the state of New York will generate $183 million in Super Bowl LIX betting, beating out Nevada, which is expected to generate $170 million.

If these other markets grows to eclipse Vegas’ own sports-betting scene, it could start to take a hit on the local and even state economy.

Las Vegans don’t expect that will happen anytime soon.

"I think Vegas will always be the sports betting capital of the world," Gitchen said. Berger agreed, citing the popularity of live-betting videos on social media. Apps like DraftKings may be convenient, but they can’t fully replicate the excitement and adrenaline of in-person sports betting.

The Super Bowl is headed to New Orleans on Feb. 9 for a showdown between (shocker) the Kansas Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some in Vegas are already preparing for the event. Lawson, the podcaster and betting analyst, has an itinerary. He’ll check betting lines into pregame festivities, then finalize his plays before kickoff.

Much of this work can be done on his phone, Lawson said — “but it's also fun to be on the ground at a sports book on Super Bowl Sunday.” Like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, that’s just part of the madness of enjoying the weekend in Las Vegas. That looks unlikely to change, no matter how much sports-betting itself does.