Volunteers to help track wildlife impacted by Oregon’s roads

Mia Maldonado

(Oregon Capital Chronicle) Environmental advocates are seeking volunteers to help collect research on how Oregon’s roads are impacting wildlife.

Environment Oregon, a conservation nonprofit with affiliates across 29 other states, is recruiting volunteers for its 2026 Roadside Wildlife Count Oct. 17 to 25 to help track any wildlife dead or alive on Oregon’s roads.

Volunteers will use the biodiversity app, iNaturalist, to record each animal they see. Their data will add to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s official roadkill and survey data, and it will help inform the spots where wildlife crossings are needed the most, said Justin Boyles, Environment Oregon’s conservation advocate.

Oregon has built at least six wildlife crossings, mostly tunnels under roads in the central part of the state. One wildlife crossing is in design for construction and another is awaiting funding for construction, according to Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson Katherine Benenati.

“We’ve built more than 70,000 miles of roads across the state of Oregon so that we could connect in all those ways, but unfortunately in the process, we dissected and fragmented the habitat of every other species that we share this landscape with,” Boyles said.

In a recent survey commissioned by the group Gov. Tina Kotek tasked with vetting solutions to the transportation department’s budget shortfall, about 40 people shared that they want the state to focus on increasing wildlife crossings.

“The Oregon Department of Transportation needs funding for wildlife crossings, and given their budget situation, it’s a really complicated thing to make happen but it’s something we want to make sure is prioritized,” Boyles said.

Volunteers can walk or bike along Oregon’s roads, or drive with friends and simply pull over in a safe location to document an animal, Boyles said.

Fall is the best time to get a snapshot of wildlife crossing roadways because many species are in their mating season and roam outside of their typical territories, Boyles said. Mule deer and other animals that spend the summer in the Cascades also return to lower elevations with less snow in the fall.

“A lot of people are getting out for fall, so it’s just an opportunity that we think while people are already out and about they can be empowered to track some wildlife that they see while they’re out on the roads,” Boyles said.

Those interested can sign up at the event’s webpage. Volunteers will receive access to an Oct. 13 webinar where they can learn how to use the app.