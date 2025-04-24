Washington Legislature approves hiking Discover Pass price

Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero

(Washington State Standard) The price for a Washington state Discover Pass would rise by $15 later this year, under a bill headed for Gov. Bob Ferguson’s desk.

Senate Bill 5390 would raise the price of the annual state public lands pass to $45 from $30 for two vehicles. Transaction fees can apply to pass purchases, including a $5 charge for online sales.

The Discover Pass allows motor vehicle access to more than 100 state parks and hundreds of other recreation sites on state land.

The increase would take effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

An earlier version of the bill would’ve upped the price in July. The House also stripped language from a Senate-approved version of the bill that would have permitted people to use the passes in up to three different vehicles instead of the two allowed under current law.

In the House, the bill passed on Tuesday on a 52-46 vote, with seven Democrats joining Republicans in opposition. The Senate voted 27-21 to accept the House’s rewrite on Thursday, with two Democrats and all Republicans voting against the bill.

The bill would still allow for various discounts for seniors, disabled veterans, families of foster children, and volunteers.

This would be the first increase to the price of the pass since it was introduced about 14 years ago, after budget cuts to state parks and recreation areas around the 2008 recession.

Democratic lawmakers say the increase would help protect state parks from drastic cuts amid the multibillion-dollar deficit the state is currently facing.

Revenue from pass sales goes to Washington State Parks, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Natural Resources, with Washington State Parks receiving the bulk of the revenue.

The bill also calls for the Office of Financial Management to review the cost of the pass every four years and recommend to the Legislature if adjustments to the price need to be made to account for inflation.

A work group would also be created to review the efficiency of the funding for state parks and recreational areas and submit a report to the Legislature by Dec. 1, 2026.