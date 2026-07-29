WaState to offer toll discount for lower-income motorists

Jerry Cornfield

(Washington State Standard) Drivers with low incomes will soon be able to pay less to travel on two of Washington’s newest tolled roadways.

After months of conversation, the Washington State Transportation Commission approved a new program last week offering a 50% discount on tolls on the state route 509 and 167 expressways in the Puget Sound region. People can sign up this fall, with discounts available starting in December.

With current toll rates on those routes ranging from $1.20 to $2.40 in peak hours, eligible drivers who commute daily on the expressways could save a couple hundred dollars a year.

This will be the state’s first foray into permitting some drivers who use a Good to Go! pass to pay lower tolls based on income. The discount does not apply to the fee for those who pay by mail.

This program could eventually expand to the Highway 520 bridge, Interstate 405, and Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

“We have been advocating for a low-income toll policy for a long time. I’m really happy that we’re taking a pragmatic step forward,” said Commissioner Debbie Young before the panel voted. “Our hope is that we will expand this to the other toll facilities around the state and other people in need.”

Where it’s happening

A provision in the current state transportation budget directs the commission and Washington State Department of Transportation to “design and implement a toll relief” program.

What was developed will launch on two segments of the Puget Sound Gateway project, a $2.8 billion undertaking to improve access to the ports of Tacoma and Seattle and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The discount will apply on the first leg of a four-lane expressway that will eventually run from Interstate 5 to where Highway 509 ends near the airport.

For State Route 167, the reduced rate will only cover the six-mile expressway being constructed between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. It will be available when tolling starts in December on the initial two-mile stretch from Interstate 5 in Fife to the port.

How it will work

This program is only for two-axle vehicles such as passenger cars, vans and trucks.

To qualify, a person must have a household income of no more than 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. In 2026, a single person would be eligible if their annual income does not exceed $31,920. For a family of four, the maximum is $66,000.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will administer the program, including verifying eligibility.

A person will need to provide documentation to show they’re eligible or that they are already enrolled in other income-qualified programs.

They also will need to show they have a vehicle registered in Washington and the name on the registration matches theirs. They will be able to apply online or by mail. Approval is good for a year, after which a person would need to re-enroll.

Transportation commission staff received comments from 1,700 people on the program during a multi-week online open house with another 149 sharing their views in emails.

Overall, more people expressed support than opposition. Supporters said they would like to see discounts offered on more of the state’s tolled facilities. Some also said they would like to see a larger discount and eligibility expanded to cover more people, Aaron Halbert, a financial analyst with the commission, told the panel.

Among opponents, the “number one” theme centered on fairness that all drivers should pay the same amount, he said. Some expressed concern that toll rates will rise when the program starts. Halbert said that will not happen, as the potential costwas accounted for in the rate-setting process.

‘Better than nothing’

Commissioner Matt Ransom said when the program is up and running, it should be aggressively audited to be responsive to concerns that were raised, including that some ineligible drivers may try to game the system to get the discount.

“While the program may not be perfect, it’s not overly ambitious and fraught with what could be complex implementation hurdles,” said Ransom. “With that said, I’m very empathetic to those that need relief, and I believe the legislative intent was to provide relief.”

Commissioner Nicole Grant of King County threw a little cold water on the conversation as she reluctantly backed it.

“Even if it’s just $1.50 a couple times for a poor person, for the very low income, of course I’d vote yes on that,” she said.

But, she said, as one who lives next to the project and knows how people in the community actually feel about it, “I can’t celebrate it and I can’t celebrate the policy because it’s inadequate.”

The 509 expressway runs through a “poor and racially diverse neighborhood” in south King County, she said. Residents will have to pay the toll “for the rest of their lives” and deal with traffic from what is intended to be a heavily-used freight corridor.

“I’m going to vote for it because it’s better than nothing,” she said. “But I don’t think WSDOT has shown respect to the community. They’ve shown respect to shipping corporations and to the freight industry. Those are industries. Those aren’t people.”