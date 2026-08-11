Washington state offers expanded assistance for wildfire victims

Aspen Ford

(Washington State Standard) Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson signed an emergency proclamation Monday to temporarily suspend some state laws in order to fast-track the recovery process from wildfires ravaging central and eastern Washington.

The announcement comes as fires have burned over 700,000 acres in Washington this year, destroying more than 871 homes.

“We’re in for the long haul on this as a state,” Ferguson said during a press conference in Spokane, where fires that began at the start of the month tore through neighborhoods. “We continue to evaluate what we can do to streamline things for folks.”

The services include expanded cash assistance, housing protections and help with recovering personal identification documents.

Individuals, businesses and healthcare providers in seven counties will qualify: Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Spokane, Stevens, Douglas and Yakima. The proclamation also covers the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

What the assistance will cover

Several safety net programs have been expanded and expedited for the thousands of Washingtonians grappling with the 21 large wildfires burning through the state.

Now, regardless of income, people who lost their home and do not have insurance can apply for the state Individual Assistance Program, which can help with home repairs and temporary housing. The proclamation also bars eviction orders in the covered jurisdictions for the next two weeks.

Before today, the Family Emergency Assistance Program, was reserved for families with children during a disaster. Now, families without children are also eligible. Cash assistance from this program helps cover basic needs and is normally only distributed once a year. The proclamation allows assistance each month if needed, Ferguson said.

Unemployment benefits have been expedited for people in affected areas. Those who lost their jobs due to wildfire can receive assistance without waiting the standard week or proving that they are looking for another job. Professionals who carry licenses, such as security guards and real estate agents, are also granted extra time to renew if the deadline was missed due to wildfires.

And those who lost personal documents in a fire, such as birth certificates or driver’s licenses, can start the process of obtaining new documents without charge starting Tuesday.

Next steps

Ferguson said this year’s fire season will “unfortunately, potentially be our most disastrous fire season of all.”

On Aug. 1, Ferguson declared a statewide wildfire emergency after the National Weather Service warned of especially dangerous fire conditions. He also issued a statewide ban on outdoor burning. That same weekend, the devastating fires erupted in the Spokane area.

By Aug. 4, the federal government approved Ferguson’s request for an emergency declaration, which opened up federal resources to support response efforts.

Ferguson said the state still plans to apply for a major disaster declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If granted, it would make further federal aid available.

It’s a “totally different request” than the already-approved emergency declaration and would unlock “significant financial assistance for individuals and for municipalities,” Ferguson said.

The application is extensive. The governor’s office hopes to submit it by mid-September.