Washington’s minimum wage to top $17 in 2026

Jake Goldstein-Street

(Washington State Standard) Washington state’s minimum wage will surpass $17 per hour in 2026.

It will rise 2.8% to $17.13 per hour, starting Jan. 1, the state Department of Labor and Industries announced Tuesday. The current $16.66 per-hour wage already leads the nation, though California and parts of New York are close at $16.50. The federal minimum wage is set at $7.25.

The cities of Seattle, Bellingham, Burien, Everett, Renton, SeaTac and Tukwila all set minimum wages higher than the state. As does unincorporated King County. Advocates in Lynnwood are looking to join that list, as they gather support for a ballot initiative to raise the minimum wage to $20.24 per hour there.

The annual statewide minimum wage increase is calculated based on inflation. California’s minimum wage, by comparison, will jump slightly to $16.90 in 2026.

The state is also upping the threshold for exempting salaried workers from overtime pay.

In 2026, Washington employers will need to pay overtime exempt workers at least 2.25 times the minimum wage, totaling $80,168 per year. It’s a big jump from this year, as the tipping point for small employers is $69,305 and $77,969 for bigger employers. In 2028, the figure is set to rise to $93,392 and 2.5 times the minimum wage for all businesses.

Workers aged 14- and 15-years-old are allowed to make 85% of minimum wage, so their rate will be $14.56 per hour in 2026.

Minimum wage for ride-booking drivers, for services like Lyft and Uber, is also increasing. For trips in Seattle next year, drivers with passengers will earn 70 cents per minute and $1.63 per mile, or $6.12, whichever is greater. Trips outside Seattle will earn drivers 40 cents per minute and $1.38 per mile, with a minimum of $3.55.

This year, state lawmakers considered accelerating increases to Washington’s minimum wage, to $25 in 2031. The legislation didn’t advance in the Legislature, but could return in the 2026 session that begins in January.

Violations of the state minimum wage can be filed with the Department of Labor and Industries.