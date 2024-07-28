Water restrictions lifted in Missoula, some waterways reopen

Missoula officials have provided another update on the cleanup from Wednesday evening's storms and the resources that remain available to residents.

The water restrictions in Missoula have been lifted and some area waterways have been opened.

WATER RESTRICTIONS LIFTED: All Missoula Water pumping sites are now fully powered, so customers can resume normal water usage. Household with STEP systems [ci.missoula.mt.us] can water their lawns but should continue to conserve water within their households to prevent sewage backup. If their drains start to fill with water or sewage, they should call 406-523-4886 and stay on the line to leave an emergency message and someone will return their call.

SOME RIVER CLOSURES LIFTED: The closures on the Clark Fork River and Rattlesnake Creek have been lifted. The following closures remain in place until further notice:

The Bitterroot River is closed from Chief Looking Glass FAS near Florence to the confluence with the Clark Fork River near Missoula.

Greenough Park remains closed due hanging branches.

People should assume any downed power lines are energized.

Debris cleanup and dropoff locations:

County and City Public Works continue to prioritize debris pick-up blocking public rights-of-way, including streets/roads, sidewalks and alleys. They do not have the capacity to pick up debris from private property. Residents should not move their yard debris to boulevards, sidewalks or streets, as this will clog stormwater drains. Residents are also asked to also avoid moving debris into alleyways which can interfere with power companies' ability to address the power outage.

Water and ice availability:

Bagged ice and water are available Sunday at Fort Missoula Regional Park off South Avenue for residents still without power. The site will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until power is fully restored countywide.

Potable water for drinking, and non-potable water is available for livestock (water should not be used for irrigating). People need to bring their own containers for water.

Bagged ice provided by Missoula County, City of Missoula and NorthWestern Energy. Officials will assess the need to continue providing ice now that local distributors have power again, but ice will be available at least through Sunday.

A news release notes that as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the site had distributed 600 gallons of water and 1,000 bags of ice.

Resources for residents without power and/or water: