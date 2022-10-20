Weather Forecast: Valley rain and mountain snow starts Friday

Lewis Dortch

(KPAX) High pressure will see its last day today before our changes move in Friday.

Winds begin to pick up this afternoon and continue into Friday. High fire danger is expected in central and eastern Montana due to the very dry conditions and gusty winds.

Rain showers start Friday afternoon with highs in the 50s. Winds will also gust between 25-35 mph.

This weekend will see mountain snow and valley rain/snow across western Montana. While not much snow is expected in the valleys, a light dusting to perhaps an inch will be possible waking up Sunday morning.

The higher elevation valleys such as Seeley Lake, Swan Lake, Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake and Butte will see accumulating snow this weekend. Most will be in the 2-4" range by Sunday morning, however, Georgetown Lake could see the most with snow totals of 4-6" possible.

All mountain passes will experience winter driving conditions this weekend. If you have plans to travel over those passes, be prepared for snow and slippery roads.

Cool temperatures along with mountain snow and valley rain/snow will continue into next week.