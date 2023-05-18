Weather Forecast: Smoky and hazy skies through Saturday

Lewis Dortch

(KPAX) — Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to impact Montana through at least Saturday. Air quality alerts are in place for the entire state with air quality ranging from "Moderate" to "Unhealthy."

Expect temperatures to warm up this weekend with highs in the 80s Friday and 80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday. The one thing that may keep temperatures a bit cooler will be the thick smoke in palace.

A low pressure system and cold front will then bring cooler temperatures and a chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into Monday.