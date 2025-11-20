Poll open for new ‘Welcome to Montana’ highway sign design

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) The Montana Department of Commerce is polling people on new designs for the state’s “Welcome to Montana” highway signs that greet travelers at the border.

This spring, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Commerce unveiled an update of the state’s branding — the first update in more than a decade — with a new logo, color scheme and imagery.

Now, the department is looking to revamp the state’s highway signs to reflect the new look.

“There’s no better feeling than crossing state lines back home to Montana,” Gianforte said in a press release. “Our highway signs give our families, friends and visitors the warm welcome they deserve. I am excited to see what Montanans choose.”

Design options for the new Welcome to Montana highway designs. (Image by Montana Department of Commerce)

Three designs have been selected for Montanans to vote on, each incorporating aspects of the new brand and elements of the state.

Mitch Staley, chief marketing officer for the state, describes the designs as a “1990’s style license plate line, the middle design that is very similar to the welcome signs previously displayed prior to 2014 and a new design that features the mountains and badlands landscapes that make our entire state a one of one.”

“Commerce has opted to have one design for all state entrances for brand recognition and strength. We’re confident these signs will be as iconic as signs of the past,” Staley told the Daily Montanan.

Commerce’s website for voting on the sign designs, visitmt.com/welcome-sign is live now and voting is open until Dec. 31, 2025.

Current highway welcome signs were installed in 2014, according to the department. The Montana Department of Transportation will work to install the new welcome signs next spring once weather and access allows, as many of the state’s border crossings are on mountain passes.

Currently, the state’s welcome sign designs include various animals, including black bears, pronghorn and elk, and vivid landscapes including Glacier National Park, riverscapes and prairie lands.