USFS chief: Significant wildfires stretching resources thin

Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz said Friday that firefighting resources are stretched thin as significant wildfires burn across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and much of the Western United States.

As a result, both officials called on the public to redouble its efforts to prevent wildfires as hot, dry weather continues to create conditions that add to the threat.

“We have to recognize the reality of the conditions: we have an extremely dangerous fire season across the West,” Little said during Friday’s press conference, which was streamed live by the Idaho Department of Lands. “Hot temperatures, dry fuels, low humidity and changing winds are creating conditions where wildfires can spread rapidly and unpredictably. These conditions are placing tremendous demands on the firefighters and the firefighting resources throughout the region, and for that matter, throughout the country… Every hose, every tool, every piece of protective equipment for every firefighter matters when these resources are stretched across multiple incidents.”

So far this year, Schultz said there have been more than 1,000 fires in Washington and more than 600 in Idaho. Across the country, the number of fires and number of acres burned is above the 10-year average.

“This fire season has been significantly more challenging than some more recent fire seasons,” Schultz said.

“(The) top priority for the department right now is keeping communities safe and firefighters safe,” Schultz said, adding that four wildland firefighters have already died in the line of duty this year.

Across the country there were 95 large, uncontained fires burning as of Friday, Idaho Department of Lands Fire Management Bureau Chief Josh Harvey said.

State and federal officials provide update on Spokane fires in Washington

Little and Schultz conducted their press conference Friday afternoon at the Coeur d’Alene Interagency Fire Cache located a short distance from where the nearby Spokane Area Fires have destroyed hundreds of homes and displaced thousands of Washington residents.

The Spokane Area Fires, which include the Old Trails Fire, Autumn Lane Fire and Fairview Fire, started Aug. 1 and have damaged or destroyed an estimated 846 structures, according to the California Interagency Incident Management Team 7 and the Washington Department of Natural Resources daily fire briefing issued Friday morning.

Officials suspect the Old Trails Fire was started by arson.

“I want to express our incredible thoughts and sympathy for the people of the Spokane area – the families, the businesses, everyone that’s been dislocated – it’s just heartbreaking what’s taking place over there,” Little said. “Wildfires do not recognize municipal lines, state lines, and so that’s why we’re all in the same camp.”

Idaho sends resources to help suppress Spokane-area fires

Idaho state officials said the state has sent two strike teams of engines to North Idaho, as well as a team of Idaho Department of Lands engines to support wildfire efforts in Spokane.

Little spoke about the importance of Idaho helping its neighbors in Spokane and called on the public to heighten its fire prevention efforts because worsening fire conditions are expected over the coming weeks.

“Preventing the next wildfire may be the single greatest way people can help support the firefighters who are already working nonstop,” Little said. “Human-caused wildfires are preventable. If there are fire restrictions in your area, follow them. Avoid activities that create sparks. Make sure your campfires are completely extinguished. Be careful with trailers, dragging chains, outdoor equipment, fireworks – I shouldn’t need to say that, but I will – and anything else that would ignite dry grass or brush.

“One careless moment can change lives forever,” Little added. “Protecting our communities begins with personal responsibility.”

As of Friday, most of Idaho is under fire restrictions, which prohibits campfires outside of approved U.S. Forest Service metal fire rings, including prohibiting campfires at dispersed and undeveloped campsites

Crews from 20 states, including Idaho, helping fight Spokane wildfires

As of Thursday, more than 1,500 personnel from 20 states and 100 different jurisdictions were helping in the effort to fight the Spokane Area Fires, officials said.

As of Friday morning, the Spokane Area Fires had burned an estimated 10,363 acres in Spokane and Stevens counties in Washington, with containment estimated at 23% for the OId Trails Fire.

Alexandra Duggan of The Spokesman-Review newspaper reported Thursday that local police arrested 37-year-old Aaron Farinacci on suspicion of first degree arson, and that Farinacci confessed to police detectives to having planned and set the Old Trails Fire.

Fire officials said hot, dry and windy conditions near the Spokane Area Fires will elevate the fire danger throughout the area through Saturday.