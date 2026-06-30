Montana wildlife crossing license plate available starting July 1

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) Starting July 1, Montana drivers will be able to sport a new specialty license plate that helps fund vehicle-animal collision risk reduction and wildlife connectivity programs throughout the state.

In 2025 the Legislature established a program to fund wildlife crossings over roadways, and the license plate is anticipated to raise around $100,000 annually, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The license plate design features artwork by Kylie Bute, a recent graduate of Gallatin High School who was selected in a contest organized by the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Department of Transportation and several other conservation groups in the state.

“My passion for art has always been about telling stories, and this design is a way to spread awareness of the importance of wildlife conservation and movement,” Bute said in a press statement. “I’m deeply appreciative and proud to know that my artwork will soon be on vehicles across our great state, helping Montanans connect with the incredible wildlife that surrounds us.”

Studies have repeatedly shown that wildlife crossing structures can reduce vehicle collisions with deer, elk, moose and other wildlife, allow animal populations to more freely flow across human-fragmented habitats and save the lives of both animals and humans.

Crossing structures can include wildlife overpasses — such as a prominent 197-foot-wide vegetated bridge known as “Animals’ Bridge” on U.S. Highway 93 near Gray Wolf Peak Casino — underpasses, culverts and fencing.

Each sale will generate a $20 contribution to the Wildlife Highway Crossings and Accommodations Account. House Speaker Pro Tempore Katie Zolnikov, a Billings Republican, created the account through a bill she carried in 2025.

The program will be administered by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

For more information on purchasing Montana license plates, go to the Montana Motor Vehicle Division website.