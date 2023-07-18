Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

(Daily Montanan) For the first time in more than a year, Yellowstone National Park has reported a park visitor being gored by a bison.

A 47-year-old woman from Phoenix was gored by a bison as she was near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone on Monday morning. Her condition was unknown Monday afternoon.

Two people, including the woman, were walking in a field when they spotted two bison. When the visitors saw the bison, they turned to walk away, but one of the bison charged and gored the woman, who was transported via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with “significant injuries to her chest and abdomen,” according to Yellowstone National Park officials.

It is unknown how close the woman got to the bison before the goring, but park officials are currently investigating. Yellowstone National Park did not have any further information about the woman’s condition.

The bison rut (mating season) is usually from mid-July through mid-August. Park officials warn visitors: Bison can run three times faster than humans.