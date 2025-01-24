Darell Ehrlick

(Daily Montanan) For years the Yellowstone County Detention Facility has been at or over capacity — so much so that commissioners and local law enforcement officials have begun additional construction on a short-term holding facility to address the demand for space.

So, motivated by necessity and politics, the chairman of the Yellowstone County Commissioner on Thursday sent a letter to Montana’s Congressional delegation, lauding President Donald J. Trump’s recent crackdown on immigrants, and offering a solution: If there are large-scale immigrant round-ups in Montana’s largest county, put them at the county’s largest public event facility, the MetraPark.

How quickly that would happen or even if it would happen still remain unclear as the Trump administration continues to roll out new plans by the day.

The list of events at the MetraPark for the next month or so includes a game by the Harlem Globetrotters, the “No Limits” Monster Truck Tour, and the Professional Bull Riding’s “Release the Beast” event which was rescheduled from last April.

The letter, first reported by the Montana Television Network, was addressed to the entire Montana Congressional delegation, all of whom are Republicans. The three Yellowstone County Commissioners are also Republicans.

Commission Chairman Mark Morse was the only signatory on the letter to the delegation, but said that “the Yellowstone County Commissioners support President Trump’s emergency declaration regarding the crisis at the southern border and his labeling of the drug cartels as terrorist organizations.”

Morse said the “wide-open Southern borders” has translated into foreign drug cartel members in Billings and “hanging out on Indian reservations with lax law enforcement.”

He said he saw this as using political synergy to help the federal government carry out its mission to secure the border and address public safety.

“I would think this would benefit all of Montana and the reservations,” Morse said.

Morse told the Daily Montanan on Friday that he had not spoken to his fellow two commissioners about the letter, rather sent it as the chairman. He said he has been working non-stop on issues of overcrowding at the county’s jail. Moreover, he said that from his experience in law enforcement, both as a federal postal investigator and Sheriff’s deputy, that he wanted to get in front the issue.

He said that no federal agencies have been in contact about holding immigrants, but he did receive responses from the delegation, all positive.

“Unfortunately, the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, a regional facility for south central Montana is currently overcapacity impacting its ability to detain more than a few criminal immigrants that might result from President Trump’s actions,” the letter said.

MetraPark sits on 189 acres and straddles the downtown and Billings Heights. The expo center and the pavilion, are approximately 77,400 square feet and 28,800 square feet respectively. Both have bathrooms and an additional arena has a kitchen.

“I would respectfully ask that if federal government agencies need space to detain criminal illegal immigrants within Yellowstone County or this region and want to consider the use of MetraPark facilities, that the government’s request be presented to the Yellowstone County Commissioners for consideration,” the letter reads. “We want to help.”

Morse said he wasn’t certain how — and even if — holding immigrants in MetraPark may affect the programs or events.

“You know I don’t have a lot of concerns (about the events at MetraPark),” Morse said. “We have a great staff that I know can pivot to accommodate — it’s all supposition on my part because there has been no type of communication.”

He said he envisions a negotiation process with federal authorities, and also sees the facility being used as a “transitioning” location, noting that it’s close to air transportation with Billings Logan International Airport.

“Having been in law enforcement for years, I can tell you when the arrest is made, that’s when the work begins because you have to have a plan — what to do, where to house them, what facilities,” Morse said.

On Friday, community members had begun a petition on change.org, asking the commissioners not to go forward with the plan, calling it “appalling.” As of 2 p.m., Friday, the petition had gathered 344 signatures.

Both of Montana’s U.S. Representatives posted the letter on social media with positive messages.

“Thank you to Commissioner Morse and the rest of the Yellowstone County Commissioners for standing up for our community. My office and I are ready to assist your coordination with the Trump Admin to detain criminal illegal aliens. Your actions set the standard for the nation,” wrote Rep. Troy Downing, who represents the eastern portion of the state including Yellowstone County.

“Round ‘em up! Send ‘em home. Montana stands ready to execute the President’s directive and remove the criminal illegal aliens from our communities and send them back home to their countries of origin. I applaud Yellowstone County Commissioners for their creative solution to help with the effort. You’re serving the people who elected you and the American people at large,” wrote Rep. Ryan Zinke, who represents the western part of Montana.