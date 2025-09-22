Harmon’s Histories: ABC’s bowing down not the first in TV land

Jim Harmon

Well, I never thought I’d see the day...but, I was wrong.

The Washington Post, September 18, 2025: “Critics accused ABC of bowing to President Trump after it suspended (Jimmy) Kimmel’s show over his remarks about the suspect in the Charlie Kirk killing. Suspension raises fears of a new censorship era.”

Democrats characterized it not only as censorship but as the Republicans’ “war on the First Amendment.”

First it was “Late Night with Stephen Colbert.” Now, it’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

It takes me back to the1960s when Richard Nixon (aka, Tricky Dicky) occupied the White House.

The Smothers Brothers, Tom and Dick, famous for combining folk singing and humor, were offered their own network show on CBS in a slot opposite the ratings giant of the time, NBC’s “Bonanza.”

CBS had long established itself as a family-oriented channel with shows like I love Lucy and the Red Skelton show. Red would always end his shows with, "Good night and may God bless."

All that went out the window with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. Tom and Dick loved to feature controversial guests including Pete Seeger performing his anti-war song, “Waist Deep in the Big Muddy.”

Other guests included The Doors, Joan Baez, George Carlin and Pat Paulsen. But, it was a guest appearance by comedian David Steinberg that sealed the show’s fate.

Steinberg played the part of a modern, anti-war activist Rabbi, who declared, “Take your army and go. I will not help you any longer.” He urged young people to take on that cause. “The studio audience erupted in applause.”

CBS pulled the show. They saw it as an attack on President Richard Nixon and his administration. They fired the Smothers brothers on April 4, 1969.

Returning to current events, just what did ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel say to cause such pandemonium, such a dither, or perhaps (with a nod to the language of the Nixon era) a hullabaloo?

Here’s the quote: “We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

The ABC network suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the day after the comments, following which others began leaping onto the welter wagon.

Nexstar and Sinclair, a couple of the biggest group-owners of TV stations in the country, dropped the show from the ABC-affiliated stations they own.

But, if we ask what’s this really about, it becomes more complicated. While Nexstar and Sinclair indeed may feel the Kimmel remarks were inappropriate, they also have pending business before the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Nexstar wants to acquire another media company called Tegna. The multi-billion dollar deal would allow Nexstar to reach 80% of American households, twice the decades-old FCC limit of 39%.

That requires FCC approval and, as licensed broadcasters know all too well, you don’t want to mess with the FCC any more than you would Mother Nature, especially given that Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr had already telegraphed his position before the Kimmel remarks.

In a podcast interview, Carr called the Kimmel remarks “some of the sickest conduct possible” and part of “a concerted effort to lie to the American people.” He said “it is important for broadcasters to push back on...programming that they determine falls short of community values.”

If not, Carr hinted the FCC might step in directly: “I mean, we can do this the easy way, or these companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

But, he didn’t stop there. POLITICO quotes Carr as saying, “I don’t think this is the last shoe to drop” hinting that the FCC may target other shows, including ABC’s “The View.”

Who’s orchestrating all this? Well, not surprisingly many are pointing at the White House. After all, President Trump is no fan of late-night talk-show hosts.

Reacting to the July announcement that the Colbert show was canceled, Trump said, “It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!

Now that Kimmel’s out, Trump trumpeted, “Great News for America! The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”

As I said at the beginning, I never thought I’d see the day...but, I was wrong. Our current President seems bent on molding America in his image: an authoritarian state rather than a democratic republic.

Political partisanship and campaign name-calling are nothing new. John Adams was called “His Rotundity” because of his girth. James Madison was called a “Withered Little Apple.”

Ulysses Grant was referred to as “Useless Grant.” Andrew Jackson was portrayed as a “Jackass.” He turned the insult into the symbol of the Democratic party.

So Kimmel’s portrayals of President Trump as Hair Mussolini, Stable McGenius, Commander-In-Thief, Al Ca-Porn, Count Flatula or Grab-Ass Grandpa simply follow historical precedent.

No one likes being called names. It’s not nice. But, lest we forget, free speech is just that: free – and, candidate Trump claimed to champion free speech during the campaign.

On his first day in office, he signed an executive order saying, “Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society.” Other Trump officials characterized free speech as the “cornerstone of democratic self-government.”

Now Trump and his minions want to use their lofty positions to silence any free speech not flattering to their side. Shame on them!

House Democratic leaders have called for Carr’s resignation and accused him of “bullying” ABC into suspending Kimmel. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the Kimmel affair part of the Republicans’ effort to wage a “war on the First Amendment.”

Personally, I’m with Kimmel. To Donny D Cups and his FCC Chair, Ayatollah Complaini, I say: take a chill pill.

To the ABC network I say: quit the corporate genuflection and reinstate Kimmel’s show. Thank you and goodnight.