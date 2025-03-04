Viewpoint: Accessing public lands through block management

Jack Schwaller and Thomas Baumeister

Montana is home to millions of acres of public land, yet much remains out of reach for hunters. Over 3 million acres — 10% of our state and federal lands—are landlocked, surrounded by private property with no legal access. Despite seeing these lands daily and funding their management with tax dollars, Montanans cannot set foot on them. We must and can solve this problem — HB 763 can help.

Our beloved Block Management Program holds a key answer. Most know it well for providing public access to private land for hunting purposes. Currently, 7 million acres are enrolled in the program, establishing access to some prime hunting. Willing landowners enter into an agreement with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to be compensated financially for the impacts associated with access. Yet little known and rarely used, existing Montana law also allows FWP to use Block Management to compensate landowners for allowing walk-in access corridors to hunt public lands—without requiring them to invite hunting on their own property.

Participation in Block Management has been declining steadily, with over 2 million acres lost since its peak. A major factor is the current program's somewhat cumbersome process, which creates an administrative burden for landowners. This includes tracking hunter days through time-consuming check-ins, sign-in boxes, or even in-person verification by FWP. These hassles discourage landowner participation and strain the resources of FWP.

Recognizing this issue, Montana lawmakers have worked to revitalize Block Management. Recent legislative efforts have raised the payment cap for participating landowners from $25,000 to $50,000 and increased the "hunter day rate" from $13 to $17. Yet, participation keeps declining, suggesting that financial incentives alone may not be enough.

That’s why the Montana chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers has partnered with bill sponsor Joshua Seckinger and a host of bipartisan co-sponsors to strengthen this flagship program. HB 763 is a commonsense solution that cuts bureaucratic red tape, making it easier for participation. It compensates landowners for allowing public hunters to walk across their land to access otherwise landlocked public land—without requiring them to allow hunting on their property.

HB 763 streamlines this process by offering landowners the option to enter a simple agreement and a set fee of up to $25,000 for providing these vital access corridors. This fee is thoughtfully structured, taking into account the size and type of the public land being accessed. Crucially, landowners retain the choice between this new streamlined option and the existing program, where hunting is also permitted on their land. This flexibility provides hassle-free financial certainty for those who prefer it. Specifically, the bill instructs FWP to “implement simplified rules.” HB 763 truly represents a win-win solution: enhanced public access alongside respect for private property.

Montana’s many hunting and conservation achievements are built on collaboration. Great things happen when diverse interests put aside their differences and focus on what’s best for our state. This spirit led to the creation of wildlife management areas, fishing access sites, and state parks across the state. It takes good people, good ideas, and a willingness to work together—this is what makes Montana work.

Our Block Management Program is such a "think outside the box” collaborative effort with an impressive history of bringing out the best in Montana, and we appreciate our lawmakers for continually improving it. But like any great tool, it needs sharpening from time to time. HB 763 sharpens that tool—allowing us to access more landlocked public land for hunting while respecting the rights of our landowning community and the need to manage our wildlife responsibly.

HB 763 supports what we already know is worth keeping. Please contact your lawmaker to support this bill.

Jake Schwaller and Thomas Baumeister serve as Chair and Vice Chair on the board of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers