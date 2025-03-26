Davis names affordability, housing and economy as FY26 goals

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) As the City of Missoula begins crafting its budget for the new fiscal year, housing affordability, economic growth and government accountability will help guide the process.

Mayor Andrea Davis on Wednesday said the goals fit within the city's existing lens for change and will help weigh budgetary decisions when the process kicks off in May.

“These priorities align with our strategic plan. They align with our long-term vision and they reflect our commitment to meaningful progress for our residents,” Davis said. “I believe the best is yet to come for our community.”

While infrastructure grants awarded to the city remain uncertain under the Trump administration, Davis said she and the Montana Department of Transportation remain hopeful that awarded funding will come through.

The infrastructure is needed to support new development and create new economic opportunities. Davis said the cost of living and economic growth remain among her top priorities.

“The rising cost of living in our area continues to put a strain on many Missoulians, making it harder for families to make ends meet,” she said. “We must take proactive steps to remove financial burdens and expand economic opportunities.”

To address budgetary concerns, Davis said the city will apply a “cost-of-living lens” over future decisions to help ensure fiscal responsibility while limiting tax increases. Reforming the state's broken property tax system also plays a role.

But that decision lies with the state, not the city.

“The city doesn't have the ability to make property tax changes,” Davis said. “That's in the purview of state government. We're working for legislative changes to make property taxes more equitable for our residents and small businesses.”

While the city doesn't have a dedicated office of economic development, it does partner closely with the Missoula Economic Partnership and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. Both organizations help pursue the city's economic goals, including job creation.

The Good Jobs Great Cities effort fell victim to the Trump administration, but Davis said the goals of the former program will remain in place.

“That doesn't mean we're going to stop working toward the goals of getting nontraditional folks into the trades and manufacturing, and finding ways to support a clean energy economy,” she said. “We're working closely with our partners to expand sectors in the trades and manufacturing.”

With affordability in mind, Davis said the city will also continue its pursuit to expand housing choice and cost. The city may not have any power to control the housing market, but it can guide development on city-owned land.

As it stands, Davis said the city owns around 45 acres including the newly acquired Southgate Triangle, two downtown properties, MRL triangle and Scott Street, among others. Development is underway on the latter, including 89 income-restricted homes.

“Affordable housing is vital. Addressing this challenge requires bold actions, policies and collaboration,” Davis said. “Missoula has roughly 45 acres in ownership, which we're looking to activate. Some of it is on the market and some of it is not on the market.”

The city will also tackle affordability by streamlining its development codes. That process reached a milestone last year with the adoption of the new land-use plan, and code reform is now underway.

“This project alone will promote diverse, attainable housing and neighborhood commercial,” said Davis. “This is our opportunity to create what we've been talking about for years, which is creating the conditions for the market to respond to missing middle housing.”