Last week’s storm cut airport power, prompted flight diversions

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Last week's storm cut power at Missoula Montana Airport, prompting at least four flights to divert to other airfields until the facility was able to power up its generator.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad said the storm's wind, which peaked at 59 miles-per-hour, cut power in and around the airport. While no major damage was reported, an airport generator failed to power on.

“While it was great that we didn't have any aircraft on approach during the windstorm, it did cause a NorthWestern Energy power outage,” Ellestad said in his director's report. “Our back-up airfield generator did not power up, which then caused four inbound aircraft to divert due to lack of airfield lighting.”

Airport crew restored the generator and airfield lighting in time for two inbound flights. The other four flights had diverted to Helena, Billings and Spokane. The flights refuled at those locations before landing in Missoula after midnight.

“I'm always very impressed with the teamwork between our public safety, field and building staff,” Ellestad said. “Our parking lot vendor also did a great job answering customer questions while they helped on our front curb.”

Last week's storm also cut power to nearly 8,000 Northwestern Energy customers. The utility restored power at the airport at 12:30 a.m.