After 127-hour closure, Missoula’s airport runway reopens

(Missoula Current) After upgrading 330 airfield lights to LED and running 80,000 feet of new electrical conductors, the main runway at Missoula Montana Airport has reopened.

The runway repaving project closed the airfield for 127 hours and punctuates what's been another record-breaking travel season in Missoula. The project takes place once every 20 years.

“This was a major undertaking that required precision planning and execution, and we are incredibly grateful for the community’s patience and support during the closure,” said airport director Brian Ellestad. “With this critical rehabilitation complete, MSO is positioned to continue to safely and reliably serve the growing air service needs of our region.”

While the paving of Runway 12-30 is complete, Ellestad said crews will continue with electrical work throughout the fall. That includes runway grooving to improve safety in wet conditions, and a final paint application next spring.

During the closure, the airport took advantage of the pause in flight operations to complete multiple projects, including a deep cleaning, baggage system maintenance and TSA checkpoint improvements.

“It was all hands-on deck this week at the airport,” said deputy airport director Tim Damrow. “We are extremely grateful of our dedicated staff who came together to complete several initiatives.”

Fun facts about the project:

• 45,000 tons of asphalt planned to be paved

• 80,000 feet of new electrical conductors

• 330 airfield lights upgraded to LED

• 300+ personnel on-site daily

• 35 airfield signs upgraded to LED

