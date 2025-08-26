Alabama Shakes and two nights at the Kettle

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) When Brittany Howard and Zac Cockrell were in high school, they met up in a sociology class and after school got together and played music. Soon after, she met up with a classmate from junior high, Heath Fogg, who played guitar, and with drummer Steve Johnson.

The four played at the Brick Deli&Tavern in Decatur, Alabama – a town down the road from hometown Athens. From this, the Alabama Shakes were born.

Howard's songwriting produces the repertoire for the band. Her vocals are distinctively powerful and capable of raw gutturals and delicate velvety croons. She gives voice to life experiences that are deeply emotional, fearless and limitless.

She navigates the blues, rock and country effortlessly with an authenticity that commands attention and expresses vulnerability.

At 36, Howard and the band are on tour after an 8-year hiatus. They stopped by the Kettlehouse Amphitheatre for two sold out nights this week. The weather for night one was a challenge with two evacuations due to weather. The weather did not dampen the energy of the crowd nor the band. In fact, it increased the bond that Alabama Shakes has with fans.

The concert the second night was much calmer with temps in the low 70's after a sunny 90-degree day. Both the band and the crowd were ready for an evening of music rooted in southern rock on the banks for the Blackfoot River.

Portland based Y La Bamba opened both nights with their ethereal sounds.

