Grass or artificial turf? City to replace Ogren Park field

(Missoula Current) The natural grass playing field at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field has reached the end of its lifespan, and Big Sky Professional Baseball has asked the city to fund its replacement.

On Thursday, the baseball organization, which leases the field from the city, sought roughly $1.6 million to complete the work by next playing season. But after further discussion, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency paused its consideration of funding to explore other options that would set the field up for long-term success and wider use.

“The field is coming to the end of its useful life,” said MRA project manager Annette Marchesseault. “The city owns the stadium and has a long-term lease with Big Sky baseball. Since there's not an established maintenance fund for the stadium, the city has requested that MRA provide funding.”

That funding would come from Urban Renewal District II, which is poised to sunset in a few years. Given the district's imminent closure, prepping Ogren Park for expanded use is key while ensuring it has an established maintenance fund.

New consideration

Before Thursday's meeting, MRA had recommended awarding Big Sky baseball roughly $1.6 million to replace the city's current grass field with a new grass field. The current field was built upon waste from a past timber mill and is sinking and buckling in certain areas.

But Big Sky Professional Baseball is working to ensure the field is suitable for pro ball while also expanding the facility's use, including possible year-round operations. That would require the organization to replace the current grass field with artificial turf.

Doing so would improve drainage, reduce injuries and make the field more durable for use in the shoulder seasons, according to Matt Ellis, president of Big Sky Professional Baseball.

“We are of the mindset that we prefer artificial turf,” said Ellis. “Artificial turf allows us to expand the use of the facility on a regular basis. For the health of our franchise, it's importation to ensure the stadium runs long-term.”

Estimates suggest that artificial turf would cost between $500,000 and $700,000 more than grass, or around $2.1 million in all.

Ogren Park at Allegiance Field and the growing Old Sawmill District.

Ellis said the added cost would make the field more durable for more of the year and enable the organization to accommodate other activities – activities that a grass field couldn't support due to wear. Already, a startup semi-pro soccer team in Missoula is interested in using the field, along with high-school baseball and the University of Montana's baseball club, among others.

Given the potential, MRA may fund the cost of replacing the grass field with artificial turf while requiring Big Sky Professional Baseball to use its savings to begin building a long-term maintenance fund – something that doesn't currently exist for the facility.

“If you're doing artificial turf, then we're building a bigger maintenance fund as a result,” Ellis said.

Big Sky baseball's lease is up for renewal and MRA, along with the city, will revisit the issue in the coming weeks.

“This is an area of past angst for our community. But I think we're beyond that, and if the goal is to make this a more multi-dimensional space for our community, that would be beneficial to everyone,” said MRA board member Tasha Jones.

MRA board member Carl England added, “If the field is worn out, it's worn out. And if it's a city facility, then we need to replace the field. If we talk about doing something a little more creative, we might get further.”