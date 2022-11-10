Allison Thompson, former Pov director, takes the helm at Missoula Food Bank

(Missoula Current) The former director of the Poverello homeless shelter in Missoula took the seat this week as the new executive director of the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

Amy Allison Thompson began on Monday, though her appointment got burred in election coverage.

"I am so excited to start this next chapter,” she said. “I have always been impressed with the food bank's strong staff and volunteers and their commitment to their clients.”

Allison Thompson, originally from Havre, earned her bachelor's in psychology and a master's in social work at the University of Montana.

She stepped in as executive director of the Poverello in 2016 and held the position for five years. During that time, she helped increase the shelter's operating budget by 35% and spearheaded the creation of Missoula's Coordinated Entry System.

Other achievements including work to create the Mobile Support Team and open an emergency winter shelter for the homeless. That facility has operated each of the past two winters.

Allison Thompson plans to take that energy to the food bank.

"I look forward to engaging with the entire team to best address what our community needs right now and ensure we're sustainable moving forward," she said. "I'm deeply concerned about food insecurity. If food needs aren't met, people have a hard time doing anything else."

The Missoula Food Bank & Community Center serves as the primary resource for emergency food assistance in Missoula County. In 2021, the organization served one in four people countywide through its pantry.

"Amy's experience in social justice initiatives and her familiarity with our local communities complement the food bank's commitment to nourishing the community through development, advocacy, and food security,” said Ashley Ostheimer Hilliard, the chair of food bank and community center.