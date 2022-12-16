Governor’s Office confirms Amazon fulfillment center in Missoula

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A large structure under construction near the airport in Missoula has drawn a bit of public attention in recent months, and the Governor's Office on Friday confirmed that it will be Amazon's newest delivery station.

Missoula County hadn't commented on the 72,000 square-foot building under construction on Cartage Road. But Gov. Greg Gianforte said it represents Amazon's first major investment in Montana and will create more than 100 new jobs.

The deal was brokered by Claire Matten with Sterling Commercial Real Estate in Missoula.

“Today’s a great day for Montana as we welcome Amazon to the Treasure State,” Gianforte said in a statement. “We’re thrilled Amazon has recognized Missoula’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce, and look forward to the 100 good-paying jobs their investment will bring to Missoula.”

The new facility will complete the “last mile” of the Amazon shipping process.

The new delivery station will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the country and dispatch delivery vans to bring those orders to customers’ front doors.

Gianforte said the construction project represents a collaboration between a number of state-based businesses including GroundSpeed Concepts, Dick Anderson Construction, True North Steel, Temp Right Service, INC, Hyalite Engineers and PETES Electric.

“This new delivery station in Montana will connect Amazon’s national fulfillment network to customers in Missoula and beyond, while also creating more than 100 new jobs within the community during the coming years,” said Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett.

“We look forward to bringing faster and more efficient package delivery to Montana residents, as well as to growing our partnerships with businesses and community organizations in the area.”

Matten, who provided brokerage services for the Amazon project, called it a win for Missoula.

"It was a privilege working on a project with such potential to greatly benefit our community by driving economic and job growth," Matten told the Missoula Current on Friday. "We were excited to take on the challenges that came with it and are pleased to have contributed to its successful completion."