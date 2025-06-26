It’s official: Hello Windy City and ‘da Bears’ from Missoula

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Say hello to the Windy City in winter.

The Missoula Montana Airport on Thursday officially announced year-round service to Chicago/O'Hare on American Airlines, expanding the airport's reach further east and ending months of speculation.

American already provides nonstop service from Missoula to Chicago, as does United Airlines. But both have been seasonal until now. The daily service begins on December 18 and is made possible by a federal grant and robust local fundraising.

"We’re incredibly grateful to our community for the support that helped secure this grant and make year-round service to Chicago O’Hare a reality,” said Deb Poteet, chair of the Missoula Montana Airport Board. “This added service strengthens one of Missoula’s most important markets—bringing more options, better connections and greater convenience for travelers across our region.”

Last November, the Missoula County Airport Authority authorized the acceptance of $875,00 from the Department of Transportation in the form of a Small Community Air Service Grant.

The funding leveraged an additional $473,000 raised by the airport's local partners including the Missoula Economic Partnership, Destination Missoula, the Tourism Business Improvement District, Glacier Country Tourism and the Montana Department of Commerce, among others.

“A year-round flight to Chicago is a game-changer for Missoula’s economy. It strengthens our connection to major markets in the eastern U.S. and internationally, giving local businesses greater access to clients, capital, and talent,” said Grant Kier, president and CEO of the Missoula Economic Partnership. “This success reflects the strength of our community partnerships and a shared focus on long-term economic growth.”

The new daily service will connect Missoula travelers directly to the American Airlines’ hub in Chicago, offering connections to more than 150 destinations across the U.S. and internationally.

Airport officials attributed the service to the Take Flight Missoula initiative – a community driven air service development program designed to provide better air travel options.

Existing service from Missoula to Dallas-Fort Worth will also be re-timed for a morning departure, allowing for more connections in Florida, Mexico and Central America, airport officials said.

“American has been a wonderful partner expanding our direct flight markets into Dallas, and I know their expansion of our Chicago flights will be a huge success” Barbara Neilan, executive director of Destination Missoula and the Tourism Business Improvement District. “This opens year-round access to many East Coast, southern, and international destinations for business and leisure travelers.”