American Prairie adds land near historic Lewis and Clark campsite

(Daily Montanan) American Prairie has added just more than 1,400 acres of land, which includes scenic habitat situated both near and along the Missouri River, improving public access for boaters, floaters, anglers, and other river recreationalists.

The first land acquisition grows American Prairie’s existing PN unit by 1,365 acres, which is made up of 630 deeded acres and 735 leased acres. The property is located in Chouteau County, across the Missouri River from the historic Lewis and Clark campsite at Slaughter River, also known today as “Arrow Creek.” It was one of the few locations utilized by the expedition on both their outbound and return journeys. Sitting at the confluence of the Missouri and Arrow Creek, this area is also culturally and historically significant for the region’s Indigenous Peoples who lived, traveled, camped, and hunted buffalo and other game along the resource-rich river corridors.

Being adjacent to the PN, this property is rich with wildlife and provides habitat for elk, deer, pronghorn, coyotes, beavers, bears, prairie dogs, curlew, burrowing owls, and upland birds. Bighorn sheep are also present in the area, and it serves as an important migration corridor for carnivores.

“This property is an incredible area for hiking, biking, and wildlife viewing, and a great jumping off point to explore this part of the Missouri River Breaks,” said Alison Fox, CEO of American Prairie. “As Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks continues to develop plans for Judith Landing State Park, we’re excited to continue to grow public access along the Missouri River.”

Last year, American Prairie donated 109 acres of deeded land on the PN to the Montana State Parks Foundation. The donated land is part of the Judith Landing Historic District, and a treasure trove of historical and cultural significance. Recognizing the unique value of Judith Landing to the people and the State of Montana, American Prairie took the initiative to gift stewardship of these acres for the creation of Montana’s newest state park. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is currently developing plans for the park, which will include interpretive signage, day-use parking, bathrooms, and a small campground so visitors can enjoy the river corridor overnight.

American Prairie also announced it has acquired an additional 84 deeded acres in Phillips County along the Missouri River, just west of its popular Antelope Creek Campground. It includes more than a half-mile of river frontage within the National Wild and Scenic stretch of the river.

“Every acquisition is meaningful, and these additional 84 acres will provide terrific river access and another scenic camping spot,” said Fox.

Visitors at Antelope Creek Campground on American Prairie’s Mars Vista unit, will now be a short hike from their RV spot, tent site, or cabin to this new access point on the Missouri River. Every year, thousands of visitors choose to get off the beaten path and stay overnight at American Prairie’s lodging facilities, which include Antelope Creek campground, Buffalo Camp, and the Myers Family Huts.

These two land purchases bring American Prairie’s total habitat base to 528,408 acres, which is comprised of 141,157 deeded acres and 387,251 leased public acres.

Providing public access is a cornerstone of the nonprofit’s mission and the majority of its private lands are open to the public for recreation. American Prairie intends to share public access details in the future to spell out recreational uses on these new deeded acres. As it has done in the past, the organization needs to first take time to familiarize itself with the property.