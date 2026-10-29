Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A property owner off England Boulevard and Reserve Street is asking the city to annex the parcel in anticipation of possible redevelopment down the road.

The 7-acre lot, owned by Missoula Valley Properties, includes the KOA Mobile Home and Recreational Vehicle Park and some storage buildings.

City planner Dave DeGrandpre said the parcel is wholly surrounded by city land. A portion of the adjoining parcel was annexed in the 1980s and the owner is now looking to bring the entire lot into the municipal boundary.

“It's tough to pull in and out of this location with RVs, just given how Reserve Street has developed,” said DeGrandpre. “It's not as convenient and the property owner has expressed there's a higher and better use for that RV park.”

While future development plans aren't firm, the city's land-use plan allows for high-density residential and commercial development. If annexation is approved, it would come with a number of conditions, including a needed fire hydrant and various easements that could later be developed to improve connectivity.

“When and if the property is redeveloped in the future, a road can be created in that easement,” DeGrandpre said of several proposed easements. “It's not to provide connection today. The idea is that when and if the property is redeveloped, there can be access.”

One of those conditions also seeks an easement along England Boulevard. City officials said the right-of-way will be needed at a later time as the city addresses congestion at the intersection of England and Reserve.

“As we get closer to Reserve Street, we're seeing more and more need for a turn lane,” said city traffic engineer Troy Monroe. “There will be a need to make England three lanes in the future. When we have the ability to come up to our new standards for that type of road that would have a third lane, that's why we're asking for it (the easement) here.”

The city will consider the annexation request on Monday. One public comment has already called for an emphasis on traffic safety measures.

“The area today is chaos at England and Reserve,” said Kevin Davis. “High density can be good. It can drive down the cost of housing. But it can also present significant traffic safety issues.”