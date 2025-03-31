Harmon’s Histories: Antique wallpaper found in Hammond Arcade dates to 1930s

By Jim Harmon

Nick Caras has recently discovered “some old wallpapers in the Hammond Arcade, several of which are scenes of Chinese lanterns; and one of a traditional English ‘stag hunt.’ ”

He wrote to the Missoula Current’s Martin Kidston, “I thought (I’d) ask if you had any hunch as far as date or perhaps you have some resources on the Chinese history in Missoula.” Martin passed the question to me, and I’m glad he did.

1800s Chinese lantern wallpaper found at the Hammond Arcade building in Missoula (photo: Nick Caras)

The answer is found in an article in the Daily Missoulian newspaper, Friday morning, March 23, 1934.

So, it would appear that Caras’ wallpaper may well have been from the Fuller Paint Company’s store in the “new” Hammond Arcade.

The original Hammond building was constructed in 1890, but was destroyed by fire on October 9, 1932. “Ten business places were completely destroyed and 30 occupants of apartments on the upper floors of the building were forced to flee without belongings.”

Daily Missoulian March 23, 1934

The rebuilt Hammond Arcade building was completed less than two years later with a grand opening held on March 23, 1934.

It was a “fireproof structure, built of reinforced concrete, with a combined floor space of more than 11,000 square feet (and) two city blocks of glass (windows).”

“The beautiful interior is finished in Philippine mahogany, with an indirect lighting system. There are no unsightly radiators, the unit heaters, thermostatically controlled, furnish and even heat throughout the building.”

Hammond Arcade newspaper photo 1934

The Missoula Drug Company, founded by Sid J. Coffee, (was able) to move back into the spot it occupied for about 40 years.

Coffee was quoted as saying, “We decided to gamble on it when we built the new Hammond Arcade and the “Missoula Drug Company is back on the same old corner, where it served the Missoula and Western Montana for years.”

Coffee said he would continue running the wholesale business, while Oakley Coffee would be placed in charge of the retail store, which promoted grand opening specials of 100 aspirin for 23 cents and thermos bottles for 69 cents.

Peek's Fountain and Lunch counter, “Montana's modern dining establishment,” was also able to return to its original location, “equipped to serve 83 persons at one time. Facing the arcade is a cozy group of combined six booths where comfort is with unsurpassed quality food.”

“A staff of 17 persons is under the management of B.F. Rogers, chef, formerly of the Oasis restaurant in the Desert hotel, Spokane.”

Taylor and Hill, a local bakery, located in the Arcade, as well. They carried “a complete line of bakery goods, including fancy cakes and pastry. Mrs. Nellie Hill, Mr. Hill's mother, was in charge of the bakery.

Jack Rogel was sent from Spokane to Missoula to open and operate a branch of the Savon Shoe Shop, which catered to women only.

The Watson Agency (real estate and insurance), operated by J.W. Martin and Helen Moffett, also moved their offices to the Hammond Arcade building, as did Kittendorff’s jewelry.

Sam and James Caras put on a special flower show to mark the grand opening, and the Modern Utilities company showed off the latest in gas cooking ranges.

Recent UM graduates Ralph Dickson and Robert Dragstedt opened the “Sport Shop,” which offered college students the “latest styles in the men’s fashion world.”

Entertainment was provided by “Paul Keith and his Arcade Orchestra,” as well as local violinist Wally Roth and accordionist Tom White.

In 2017, Nick Caras bought the building from the John Coffee family.

Caras was recently quoted as saying, “We’re just kind of upgrading the building as needed. The building has a lot of life, and we’re trying to bring more life into it.”

We wish him success in maintaining the building’s historical architectural features, while making needed updates for today’s modern businesses.