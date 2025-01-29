Arizona House takes step to defend Colorado River water

Joe Duhownik

PHOENIX (CN) — An Arizona House committee advanced a bill Tuesday to allocate $1 million to defending the Grand Canyon State’s Colorado River water rights and approved allowing for the removal of an active groundwater management area.

As the once-mighty Colorado River continues to dwindle through the driest period in its recorded history, state Representative Gail Griffin wants to ensure Arizona has a place at the bargaining table for future water reallocations.

“It just shows we are ready to take action,” the Republican from Tucson said in a House Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Water meeting Tuesday afternoon.

For years now, the Bureau of Reclamation has been considering a range of differing cuts to be imposed on the seven states served by the Colorado River basin in 2026 and beyond while those states negotiate their own cuts to avoid harsher federal crackdowns. House Bill 2103, if passed, would reallocate $1 million from the state’s general fund to the Arizona Department of Water Resources to fund litigation if negotiations break down.

“Sometimes preparation for litigation is what migrates people back to negotiation,” Barry Aarons, a consultant for the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association, told the committee as he spoke in favor of the bill.

The committee voted unanimously in favor of the bill, and Democrats said they plan to amend the bill to allocate $3 million rather than $1 million to correspond to the governor’s budget proposal.

Griffin also sponsored two bills that would allow groundwater conservation regulations to be lifted in subsequent active management areas if the director of the Department of Water Resources finds that conditions in the area have returned to normal.

The Groundwater Management Act of 1980 established five initial active management areas in Arizona — the cities of Phoenix, Prescott and Tucson, as well as Santa Cruz and Pinal counties — in which groundwater pumping is recorded and regulated, as opposed to pumping being entirely unregulated in other parts of the state.

In the last two years, the Department of Water Resources established two subsequent active management areas in southeastern Arizona in response to dramatic land subsidence and fissures caused by overpumping in and around the towns of Douglas and Wilcox.

Griffin’s House Bill 2088 would allow the department director to reevaluate those areas and rescind the designation if the groundwater basins return to pre-subsidence levels.

“If the rains show up and things change, then the designation can be changed,” Griffin said.

Democrats on the committee don’t think it’s likely that conditions will recover.

“That seems to be an unlikely scenario," state Representative Christopher Mathis of Tucson told Griffin. “That is wishful thinking.”

Ben Alteneder, the legislative liaison to the water resources department, reminded the committee that in the 45 years the state established the initial active management areas, none of them have returned to normal conditions. He added that even if a groundwater basin recovers, removing conservation guidelines would only deplete the basin again, sending it back to square one.

Griffin sponsored a similar action — House Bill 2089 — that would allow citizens living within the boundaries of an active management area to hold a special election on its removal if at least 10% of the voters sign a petition within 180 days of a general election. Many ranchers and wine growers opposed pumping regulations in the Wilcox basin because it stifles economic growth.

However, the water department director would reserve the right to cancel the vote if he determines that the active management area is still necessary. Critics again warned that removing pumping regulations, even in a recovered area, would only recreate the problems that warranted the regulations in the first place.

Both active management area bills advanced to the House floor with all Republican support and Democratic opposition.