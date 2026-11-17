Jake Goldstein-Street

(Washington State Standard) The Old Trails wildfire, one of the three that burned hundreds of homes in the Spokane area over the summer, was allegedly started by Aaron Farinacci, who planned the arson and had set many other fires.

Standing near where the fire burned, Attorney General Nick Brown on Monday unveiled legislation he’s pushing to increase the punishment for blazes set intentionally.

Currently, the harshest charge prosecutors can file is first-degree arson, with a standard prison sentence of 21 to 27 months if convicted. In a press conference, Brown argued that means “opportunities for justice for the victims and for communities like Spokane are woefully low.”

“Washington state’s arson laws do not fit the punishment for the level of destruction borne out by these types of events,” he said. “This new piece of legislation that we’re announcing today is an attempt to close that gap.”

The bill, set to be sponsored by Spokane state Sen. Marcus Riccelli, would create the charge of aggravated arson. It would heighten the penalties for intentionally setting fires that cause “great bodily injury,” damage at least five homes or cause more than $10 million in property damage.

The standard sentencing range for aggravated arson would be roughly seven years to 26 years in prison, with severity depending on other factors. The criminal charge wouldn’t apply to those who accidentally set devastating fires; prosecutors would have to prove the fires were knowingly and maliciously set. The potential sanction would only apply to future fires, not Farinacci and Old Trails, for example.

Supporters of the proposal hope the punishment will serve as a deterrent. Brown said the bill would bring Washington in line with Oregon and California, which have similar statutes on the books.

Riccelli said his family had to evacuate during the complex of fires. His wife’s childhood home burned down.

“This is about ensuring those who commit these heinous crimes are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the Democratic state senator said.

The Chelan Hills Fire, which burned nearly 10,000 acres, destroyed at least 100 structures and killed one person, was also intentionally set, according to criminal charges.

Washington experienced its second-worst fire season ever this year, with thousands forced to evacuate and more than 900,000 acres burned, fueled by a warming and drying environment. While many fires are caused by humans or lightning, climate change creates conditions for them to spread rapidly.

The damage to homes burned across the state was worth at least $188 million, according to Gov. Bob Ferguson’s office. Ferguson is pushing for federal financial aid to help residents rebuild. The toll for public infrastructure was tens of millions of dollars in damage.

The governor is also urging lawmakers to pass legislation offering rebates on state and local sales and use taxes for costs stemming from efforts to rebuild after a disaster.

The 105-day legislative session starts Jan. 11. Lawmakers can start filing bills Dec. 7. The Legislature will also consider a renewed request from the state’s public lands commissioner for $60 million annually for wildfire prevention efforts.