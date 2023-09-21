As good as the ’90s: Counting Crows warm a cool Missoula night

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) In 1991, the Counting Crows were just starting out as a band in the San Francisco Bay area and were looking to produce an album. But as lead vocalist and song writer, Adam Duritz related Tuesday night at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater concert, they were nervous to go into a studio.

The studio setting is one of going for perfection (often an expensive process as well). Duritz made a clear distinction between perfection and good music. If I understood his point, perfection will result in a sterile sound where good music has emotion and is relatable.

To take it further, we humans are not, nor ever will be perfect. Art forms are striving for 'perfection' with the understanding that there is always more to discover. It is one of the reasons auto-tune vocals feel all the same with less emotion than non-auto-tuned ones; listen to the recent Adele album and you will hear a real voice that projects raw emotions that is not auto tuned.

Back to the early 90's and the Counting Crows producing their first album. They ran into Robbie Robertson of The Band and Duritz expressed his concerns about a studio album. Robertson told of The Band's experience recording in a house and suggested that they simply rent a house and record there.

Taking this advice, they produced there first four albums in this setting before eventually going into the studio. This process very likely is what created the sound that allowed the Counting Crows to realize great success.

The members of the band have been consistent from the 90's with Adam Duritz lead vocals, Charlie Gillingham keyboards, Dan Vickry on lead guitar, and David Bryson rhythm guitar. Success for a band can often be serendipitous, but without perseverance and an internal understanding of one's strengths, success will not be for long.

For the Counting Crows, both have happened. Meeting up with Robbie Roberston and having his influence getting them on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stage in 1993 as a relatively unknown band filling in for Van Morrison gave them a platform that launched their commercial success the next year with “August And Everything After,” which includes the hits “Mr. Jones,” “Round Here” and “Rain King.”

Adam Duritz' vocals are every bit as good as back in the 90's. Dan Vickry and David Immerglück's guitars are still strong, and perhaps more so. The Counting Crows have succeeded to be a 'good' band, one that Robbie Robertson recognized all those years ago.

South Florida rock band Daahboard Confessional opened the show.

The crowd came prepared for the evenings' cool temperatures with many blankets, a perfect way to end the outdoor concert season with this second to last show at the Kettlehouse. Goose will close it out on Friday evening.

Adam Duritz with Counting Crows in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Adam Duritz with Counting Crows in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

