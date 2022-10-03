Music: Ashley McBryde gets back to the basics of music in Missoula

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Ashley McBryde was supposed to play a concert last September at the Wilma Theatre, but earlier that day she was riding a horse and fell off, suffering a concussion.

Returning a year later, McBryde visited that horse but chose to not get back in the saddle. Her latest tour is happening on the release of her latest album, “Ashely McBryde Presents: Lindeville.”

This album is unlike the normal Nashville product. Rather, it's a collaboration between McBryde and other songwriters. Some of the song titles speak volumes: “Gospel Night at The Strip Club,” “Jesus Jenny,” and “Brenda Put Your Bra On.”

(William Munoz/Missoula Current) (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

It's meant to be about real life, not the romanticized one. The lyrics from “Gospel Night At the Strip Club” put it very simply: “Hallelujah, Jesus loves the drunkards and the whores and the queers; Hallelujah Hallelujah Hallelujah Would you recognize him if he bought you a beer?”

McBryde's stage set was spartan compared to some of her contemporaries; no backdrop and basic lighting – a set you might find in a small-town bar on a Saturday night with live music.

No big production, just great music meant to speak to your own life experiences. The sold-out Wilma was treated to this by a singer/songwriter who knows what it means to be alive.