(KPAX) The man accused of a Thursday morning stabbing in Midtown Missoula made his initial appearance in Missoula Justice Court on Friday.

Jathan Moreno, 24, is facing charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

Moreno is accused of stabbing a man on a bus after what police describe as a "verbal interaction."

Once kicked off the bus, Moreno is accused of continually stabbing the victim again while near the Montana Rail Link Park.

Police arrived on the scene Thursday morning to find one man on the ground and Moreno walking north on Johnson Street.

Moreno was arrested and court documents detail that blood was found on his shirt and hands and a knife was in his pocket.

The victim remains hospitalized with significant injuries to his head, arms, and side.