Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at Missoula fair

A man was taken into custody on Friday night after allegedly attempting to kidnap a child at the Western Montana Fair in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold said the male suspect, identified as Robert Price, grabbed the child as the father had stepped back to take a photo. Price began to run with the child in his arms.

According to Arnold, Price later set the child down as he was pursued. The child was not hurt and law enforcement successfully took Price into custody.

Arnold said law enforcement had been tipped off to certain behavior demonstrated by Price at the fair. No other details have been offered as what that behavior entailed.

Two days before the event at the fair, Arnold said police had arrested Price on charges of animal cruelty and assault with a weapon, along with other charges.

He was released on his own recognizance and subsequently went to the fair where the attempted kidnapping took place.

“The Missoula Police Department understands this case is unsettling and affects our entire community,” Arnold said. “The case is still under investigation. At this time, no additional details are being released.”