Avelo Airlines to begin service between Kalispell and Burbank

(Missoula Current) Avelo Airlines this spring will begin offering seasonal nonstop service from Kalispell to Burbank, California, it announced on Tuesday.

Flights will begin on May 22 and operate twice a week on Monday and Friday, the airline said.

"We're excited to have airline and destination options expanding here at Glacier Park International Airport,” said airport director Rob Ratkowski. “More flight options will encourage competitive fares to the L.A. basin, and we look forward to the opportunities this new partnership will provide for residents and those wanting to travel to our beautiful area."

Avelo promotes itself as offering low fares on its fleet of 737 aircraft. It currently serves 41 cities in the U.S., including hubs at Hollywood Burbank Airport, Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut, and Orlando International Airport.

It's also has bases at Wilmington Airport in Delaware and Raleigh Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

"Kalispell residents can now say hello to affordable, convenient and reliable air travel," airline CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “Avelo makes experiencing all that L.A. has to offer a smooth and simple experience.”