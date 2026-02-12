Viewpoint: It’s Bad Bunny versus Trump

David Daniels

It’s funny that Trump responded to Bad Bunny’s halftime show after declaring he wouldn’t watch it. Following the Super Bowl, Trump insulted Bad Bunny on social media. I suppose Trump realized the Turning Point show would be a dud because he obviously watched Bad Bunny’s show instead.

I believe Trump is upset because his experiences on Caribbean islands don’t match that portrayed by Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny’s halftime show featured Puerto Rican culture and portrayed marriage, family, workers, and children. When have we seen a halftime show that included children?

Personally, I consider the NFL hostile to children because I see the most violent TV commercials during football games. I wish the players and owners would pressure broadcasters into banning hyper-violent TV commercials during games. Such a change is possible.

But Bad Bunny created a happy space that included kids. I thought it was a great halftime show given what else I’ve seen during Super Bowls. It should set an example for the NFL.

Trump, on the other hand, has vastly different experiences of island life from his visits to Epstein Island. He didn’t mingle with any traditional island folk. He didn’t walk to the market or docks and meet the people who call the islands home.

Mounting evidence from the Epstein files suggest that Trump traveled to Epstein’s island to engage in sexual crimes. Many people are serving long prison sentences for lesser offenses. Trump’s experience of island life was shaped by his association with close friend Jeffrey Epstein. Trump then expresses his frustration of being unable to relate to Bad Bunny’s wholesome world by attacking Bad Bunny.

So while Trump calls Bad Bunny’s performance a disgrace, the real disgrace is having a probable pedophile in the White House. I don’t even speak Spanish but I enjoyed and appreciated Bad Bunny’s halftime show. It’s the type of performance that can cut through our shame and make us proud again to be American.

David Daniels lives in Missoula.