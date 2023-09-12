Ballot returns climbing as deadline to vote in mayoral race looms

(Missoula Current) A steady stream of voters filtered into the elections center on Tuesday afternoon, making the deadline to cast a ballot in year's primary race for Missoula mayor.

With five candidates in the field, two will move on to November's primary. The field currently includes sitting Mayor Jordan Hess, City Council member Mike Nugent, nonprofit director Andrea Davis, businessman Shawn Knopp and consultant Brandi Atanasoff.

As of Tuesday morning, less than 36% of issued ballots had been returned. But voters trickled into the elections office on Russell Street throughout the afternoon, driving the turnout higher.

Ballots are due at 8 p.m. and the first batch of results will be reported shortly after.

Voters in Ward 5 will also send two of three current candidates on to the November election. That race includes Dave Bell, Bob Campbell and Lynn-Wood Fields.