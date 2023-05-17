Balsam Root in bloom at National Bison Range

(Missoula Current) The Red Sleep drive at the National Bison Range will be open this Friday, and the Balsam Root is in full bloom, ready to greet visitors.

The bison range is a nature reserve established in 1908 for the conservation of American bison. It includes more than 18,000 acres and is home to a diverse ecosystem of grasslands, forests, wetlands and streams.

Along with bison, the open range hosts elk, deer, pronghorn and big-horn sheep, along with lions and bears.

Congress passed a law in 2020 that transitioned management of the range from U.S. Fish and Wildlife to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.