Bear-Smart garbage ordinance in full effect

Laura Lundquist (Missoula Current) After a warm winter and early spring, bears are definitely out and about. Fortunately for them, the final phase of Missoula’s Bear Buffer Zone garbage ordinance just kicked in.

On April 30, Phase 3 of Missoula’s bear-smart garbage ordinance went into effect, requiring that residents use bear-resistant garbage containers in a region arcing south from Milltown, almost to Lolo, and west to Grass Valley; and another region north of Interstate 90 from west of Grant Creek almost to Frenchtown. Garbage collection companies will be issuing bear-resistant containers to customers, but it may take time due to availability.

Bear-resistant garbage cans and dumpsters are available through Grizzly Disposal, Republic Services, Bitterroot Disposal, and other sanitation companies. If bear-resistant options are not available, Bear Smart Missoula asks people to encourage local disposal companies to offer options for bear-resistant roll outs and dumpsters. If you are interested in building a bear-resistant enclosure or garbage rack, contact Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

This will complete all three phases of the Bear Buffer Zone garbage ordinance that Missoula County and the City of Missoula adopted in fall 2023. Phase 1 went into effect two years ago and affected residents north of Interstate 90 in the Rattlesnake and Grant creek watersheds. Phase 2 went into effect last year and included residents in the University area and the South Hills. Now, all areas surrounding Missoula except a region between I-90 and Mullen Road are included.

Potomac also has a garbage storage ordinance that went into effect in the fall of 2024.

Residents should learn how to use their bear-resistant containers correctly. When bears do get into bear-resistant cans, dumpsters or enclosures, it’s due to human error and improper latching. When bears learn that they can access garbage, they often return.

Bear buffer zone around Missoula. Bear buffer zone around Missoula. loading...

With the new garbage ordinance going into effect, FWP biologists say residents may see some individual bears breaking into or entering sheds and garages in their attempts to access garbage. After years of being able to access uncontained garbage, certain bears may have become food-conditioned and might be more driven. Call FWP immediately if bears break into any sheds, buildings, or homes.