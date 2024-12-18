AP names Bergen and Casey to All-American Team

(Montana Sports Information) Montana football standouts Junior Bergen and Brandon Casey each earned a spot on the Associated Press FCS All-American team, the AP announced on Tuesday in the first FCS All-America team released in 2024.

Bergen was an Honorable Mention all-purpose player, while Casey was an honorable mention on the offensive line.

One of the nation’s most electric players, Bergen capped his legendary career tied for the most punt return touchdowns in NCAA FCS history with eight to his name.

He also now holds the UM school record for average yards per punt return at 16.71 (1,136 on 68 returns) to pass Marc Mariani’s average of 15.01. That average of 16.71 per punt return lands him third in Big Sky history behind EWU’s Cooper Kupp (17.0) and Weber State’s Randle Anderson (18.48).

The Billings native’s average was bolstered by a pair of return TDs against Tennessee State, finishing his senior season at 24 yards per attempt (10-240), a new school record and the second-best average in Big Sky history behind Ellis Onic of UNC who averaged 24.5 (10-245) yards per return in 2015.

As an all-purpose threat, Bergen earned All-Big Sky honors at receiver, kick returner, and punt returner in his career. He finished his time at Montana with 4,468 all-purpose yards, placing him sixth all-time in Grizzly history. All those touchdowns place him in UM’s top 25 all-time in points scored as well with 164, and he finishes top 13 in total touchdowns with 26. He’s also top 25 all-time at UM in receiving yards with 1,760.

Casey was a mainstay on the Grizzly offensive line as a three-year starter at right tackle with 43 career starts to his name.

The native of Sandpoint, Idaho, was at two-time first-team All-Big Sky selection as a junior and senior and to date is a three-time academic all-conference pick as well.

He’s helped pave the way for the some of the most prolific rushing attacks in program history, racking-up 2,741 yards this season – the most UM has rushed for in the past four years and a top 20 rushing offense in the FCS. He also helped the Griz move the chains 305 times to date in 2024, a four-year high and the No. 7 first down offense in the FCS.

Casey opened his senior campaign as a preseason All-America pick and preseason all-conference as well.