Wally & Buck’s Wally Burger named best burger in Montana

(Missoula Current) A quest to find the best hamburger in each state U.S. state landed a Missoula favorite on the list.

“Spoiler! Wally & Buck is Montana's winner,” said Gina Goff, vice president of content strategy for Only In Your State.

The winning Wally Burger proved to be the fan favorite, piled with Tallamook cheddar, bacon jam and the traditional lettuce, onion and tomato, all layered between a brioche bun.

“Grass-fed smashburgers are the name of the game at Wally & Buck, a Missoula burger bar that prides itself on using the highest quality, locally sourced meat a la Oxbow Cattle Co. beef. Word on the street is, this burger wins over every bacon-cheeseburger lover it meets.”

In surrounding states, the Ox Burger in Seattle, the Portland Burger in Oregon, and the Main Street Burger in Meridian, Idaho, also represented the Northwest as their state's best burger.