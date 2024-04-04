America’s Best Restaurants to visit Missoula bakery for episode

(Missoula Current) A popular Missoula restaurant will soon get a visit from a national media and marketing group and its roadshow before airing on a social media channel later this year.

On Thursday, America's Best Restaurants announced its plans to visit the Rooster Cafe. The business is located on Reserve Street and serves as the front for the Bolts and Bruizers Bakery and Barkery – an LGBTQ- and dog-friendly bakery that opened last year.

The cafe is named after Xavier Grabill and his partner Todd Stenson's nephew, who passed away in 2022. The bakery serves a variety of organic, vegan and gluten-free products. It also offers catering, cakes and coffee, most of it named after "employee dogs."

“Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Xavier ‘Bruizer’ Graybill about the restaurant’s special place in the community,” America's Best Restaurants said in a statement. “A popular menu item that may be featured on the episode is the Rooster, a flaky pastry filled with bacon, egg, pepper cheese, jalapeno and sugar.”

America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence, Kentucky. It travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned, independent restaurants as part of its ABR Roadshow.

The local episode will be aired on social media channels at a later date, ARB said.