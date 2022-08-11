Sold out twice: Billy Strings brings ‘jam band’ feel to Missoula

Willliam Munoz/Missoula Current

Growing up, Billy Apostol was heavily influenced by his stepfather, who played in the bluegrass music scene in Michigan where they lived.

Apostol was introduced to the pantheon of bluegrass at a young age: Doc Watson, Del McCoury, David Grisman, Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley and Earl Scruggs.

He also listened to and was deeply influenced in his teens by rock and metal bands like Jimi Hendrix, Widespread Panic, Phish, Grateful Dead and Black Sabbath. This musical education has resulted in a unique sound.

Yes, his band is a lineup of traditional bluegrass instruments – mandolin, guitar, banjo, fiddle and upright bass. But the sound they create with even traditional songs is tinged with a rock jam-band feel.

This creates an energy that Rolling Stone said created one of the Top Ten New Country Artist in 2017. His reputation has spread through the country as a must-see concert.

The two nights at the Kettlehouse Amphitheatre sold out in less than a day when announced. At 29 years old, Billy Strings has reached thousands of loving fans of his progressive bluegrass.