Blackfoot Comm hires public affairs manager in push to grow brand

(Missoula Current) Blackfoot Communications is looking to increase the company's brand and presence, and it's hired a new public affairs manager to do it.

The company on Wednesday said it hired Chris Laslovich for the new role as the Montana-based telecom business works to build relationships across the state, local and federal level.

Laslovich most recently served in a business development role at Stockman Bank.

“As we partner with agencies at the local level and beyond, it’s important to ensure leaders across the spectrum are aware of the impact our network expansion is having,” Laslovich said. “From new jobs to remote schooling to critical infrastructure, Blackfoot continues to invest in moving Montana forward.”

Blackfoot has been building a multi-state fiber optic network to deliver fast, reliable and secure high-speed broadband and other advanced services.

With a growing service, the company intends to communicate its impact on the communities and businesses it serves.

“Chris will represent the impact our company is having with leaders across our state and beyond,” said Jason Williams, Blackfoot Communications CEO. “I am thrilled Chris is joining us to work with local, regional and federal leaders to showcase the outstanding work our team is doing in our communities."