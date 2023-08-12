Foot-stomping bluegrass bands electrify Missoula audience

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Greensky Bluegrass has been playing their brand of bluegrass since the early 2000. Coming out of Kalamazoo, Michigan, they proclaim their sound as "their own version of bluegrass music, mixing the acoustic stomp of a string band with the rule-breaking spirit of rock & roll."

This band tours with a full stage light show that enhances the rock and roll feel. Their songs often go into long solo breaks that can change from one night to the next. It is one of the qualities that has endeared them to fans over the years.

To open the concert, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway are the newest hot band in the bluegrass world. Tuttle, who is 30, has taken this world by storm.

In 2017, she became the first woman to win the Guitar Player of the Year award from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and the next year the Instrumentalist of the Year from the Americana Music Association. She also won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album this past February for “Crooked Tree.”

Tuttle not only is a great guitar player, but she is also an accomplished song writer. Growing up she was exposed to bluegrass from her father and grandfather, and she explores that 'rich history with bluegrass, bringing her imagination of tales of free spirits and outlaws, weed farmers and cowgirls.”

Her live performance with her band Golden Highway is an intense animated energy and joy. All are seemingly in a constant smile while on stage. It is clear they are not only enjoying what they are doing, they want the audience to share in that joy.

Golden Highway is Shelby Means on bass from Wyoming, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes from Virgina, Kyle Tuttle (no relation to Molly) on banjo, and Dominick Leslie on mandolin. Each are top musicians in the bluegrass world.

If you get to see this band live, you will leave with the big smile that Molly and her band mates gifted. It is clear they truly love what they are doing, a feeling that is projected to the audience.

Concert Photos

The bands Greeksky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The bands Greensky Bluegrass, and Mottle Tuttle and Golden Highway, play at the Kettlehouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Music fans at the Kettle in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Music fans at the Kettle in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Music fans at the Kettle in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Music fans at the Kettle in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Music fans at the Kettle in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Music fans at the Kettle in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...