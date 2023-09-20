Bozeman provisionally adopts urban camping ordinance

Edgar Cedillo

BOZEMAN (KPAX) — The Bozeman City Commission provisionally adopted an ordinance at its Tuesday night meeting that will put restrictions on urban camping on city streets.

The ordinance will require those who are camping on city streets to move every 30 days, which has been amended up from five days in the original resolution.

City leaders also lowered a proposed civil penalty for violations of the ordinance from $100 to $25.

Dozens of Bozeman residents attended and gave public comment at the meeting that lasted about five hours.

The amended ordinance passed in a 4-0 vote.

The ordinance will have a second reading at a future meeting and is expected to take effect 30 days after final approval.